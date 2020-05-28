Below Deck Med's Captain Sandy on How Coronavirus Is Changing the Yachting Industry

Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo
by Brett Malec | Thu., May. 28, 2020 8:22 AM
Will sailing ever be the same?
Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Sandy Yawn is sharing some expert insight into how COVID-19 is affecting the sea travel industry and giving fans a preview of what luxury yachting might look like following the global coronavirus pandemic.
"They're just pushing their charters further into the summer," Captain Sandy tells E! News exclusively of the current climate. "So typically, the charter season starts with a Grand Prix, the Cannes Film Festival and Grand Prix, Monaco Grand Prix, and that got pushed."
As for health and safety precautions, Captain Sandy says everyone will start "doing the same thing" when it comes to screening guests and crew members.
"Personal protection, equipment, tests before you get on board, temperature checks. And I think all the yachts are going to do that," Yawn explains. "But it's not going to stop the industry. I mean, they're still chartering, but they'll go through all the testing and we'll have those scanners on board to check the temperatures."
Captain Sandy adds, "And the crew are isolated. We're not like ashore. You know, most yacht crew are onboard. So the only time you're off the boat is you get in contact with provisioners or the dock master...Yes, we're affected, but yes we're still going to continue to charter, we're just going to find ways to do that safely."
As for who she'd want to be quarantined on a luxury yacht with, it wouldn't be a Below Deck Med staffer. "Well, it wouldn't be anybody from that show, it would be my girlfriend, Leah!" she laughed.
Below Deck Mediterranean season 5 premieres Monday, June 1 at 9 p.m. on Bravo!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)
