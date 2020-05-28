Scott Disick Steps Out Solo After Sofia Richie Split

Scott Disick has been spotted for the first time since his breakup with Sofia Richie.

The Flip It Like Disick star was photographed out in Calabasas, Calif. on Wednesday, May 27, just as news of his split emerged. In the photos, Scott can be seen wearing a "Stay Home" shirt from his Talentless clothing company.

E! News confirmed this week that Scott, 37, and the Sofia, 21, have called it quits after about three years of dating.

"They are technically 'split' but Sofia has been in touch with Scott," a source shared with E! News of the duo's relationship status.

The insider added that "there wasn't a fight or anything bad that happened between them," and that Sofia simply wants to "do her own thing" while Scott "take[s] care of his health."

As fans will remember, Scott checked into rehab in early May to address "past traumas" of his parents' death. However, he checked out after about a week at the Colorado facility over privacy concerns.