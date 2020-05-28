Scott Disick Steps Out Solo After Sofia Richie Split

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 28, 2020 8:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Scott Disick has been spotted for the first time since his breakup with Sofia Richie.

The Flip It Like Disick star was photographed out in Calabasas, Calif. on Wednesday, May 27, just as news of his split emerged. In the photos, Scott can be seen wearing a "Stay Home" shirt from his Talentless clothing company.

E! News confirmed this week that Scott, 37, and the Sofia, 21, have called it quits after about three years of dating.

"They are technically 'split' but Sofia has been in touch with Scott," a source shared with E! News of the duo's relationship status.

The insider added that "there wasn't a fight or anything bad that happened between them," and that Sofia simply wants to "do her own thing" while Scott "take[s] care of his health."

As fans will remember, Scott checked into rehab in early May to address "past traumas" of his parents' death. However, he checked out after about a week at the Colorado facility over privacy concerns.

Photos

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: Romance Rewind

"Sofia thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it's best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself," the source told E! News. "She is only looking out for him and his best interest and it was primarily her decision for them to split."

The insider also shared, "Sofia has been spending time with her family and has taken majority of her stuff out of Scott's house."

Scott Disick

IXOLA / BACKGRID

Despite the split, it sounds like there's hope for a reunion between Scott and Sofia, as the source shared with E! News that "it's very likely they will reconcile" in the near future.

News of the breakup emerged after Scott, who shares three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, celebrated his 37th birthday with the Kardashian family. Prior to the birthday party, Scott enjoyed a smaller celebration with Kourtney and kids Mason Disick, 10, Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 5, in Utah over the Memorial Day weekend.

"Scott went with Kourtney and the kids to Amangiri to celebrate his birthday and enjoy the holiday weekend," a source told E! News. "He is doing a lot better and is focused on healing. He's talked with a few therapists who are helping him talk through his struggles and navigate his next moves."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 only on E!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Notting Hill, 20th Anniversary Feature

21 of the Most Charming Secrets About Notting Hill You Could Imagine

Khloe Kardashian Selling Calabasas Mansion for $19M

Jinger Duggar Vuolo - COUNTING ON

Counting On's Jinger Duggar Is Pregnant With a Baby Girl After Suffering Miscarriage

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Hilariously Lose It 2 Questions Into Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Council of Dads

Council of Dads Sneak Peek: Robin Prepares for the Big Holidays as a Widow

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Sofia Richie Reveals How She Handles Scott Disick Relationship Critics

Captain Sandy Yawn, Below Deck Mediterranean

Below Deck Med's Captain Sandy on How Coronavirus Is Changing the Yachting Industry

TAGS/ Scott Disick , Sofia Richie , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities , Couples , Sightings , Breakups
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.