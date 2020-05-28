Council of Dads Sneak Peek: Robin Prepares for the Big Holidays as a Widow

It's Halloween time on Council of Dads and that means the rest of the fall holidays are upon them. Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) does her best to tackle them, but she feels she can't compare to how well Scott (Tom Everett Scott) handled everything.

In the above exclusive sneak peek, Robin and Sam (guest star David Walton) bond over how their late and ex-spouses handle the costumes with ease…and Sam steps in it. After Robin and Sam both reveal what their children are dressing as for Halloween, Sam asks what Robin's husband is going as.

"Uh, he's dead," she says.

"How does he do that?" Sam asks.