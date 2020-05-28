EXCLUSIVE!

Council of Dads Sneak Peek: Robin Prepares for the Big Holidays as a Widow

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., May. 28, 2020 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It's Halloween time on Council of Dads and that means the rest of the fall holidays are upon them. Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) does her best to tackle them, but she feels she can't compare to how well Scott (Tom Everett Scott) handled everything.

In the above exclusive sneak peek, Robin and Sam (guest star David Walton) bond over how their late and ex-spouses handle the costumes with ease…and Sam steps in it. After Robin and Sam both reveal what their children are dressing as for Halloween, Sam asks what Robin's husband is going as.

"Uh, he's dead," she says.

"How does he do that?" Sam asks.

Photos

Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

"By being dead. Cancer about six months ago," Robin tells him.

It's Robin's first Halloween without Sam, which then means it's Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Eve. "That's why I'm running so much, stress management," Robin tells him.

"One foot in front of the other," Sam says.

"Yeah, that's the idea," she says.

The Thursday, May 28 episode, "Tradition," also features Oliver (J. August Richards) struggling with Peter's (Kevin Daniels) transgression, Theo (Emjay Anthony) making new friends, but finding they aren't necessarily the best influence on him, and Luly (Michele Weaver) getting news about her adoptive family. In addition to Walton and Daniels, Becky Ann Baker also guest stars.

Based on the book, The Council of Dads by Bruce Feiler, Council of Dads was created by Joan Rater and Tony Phelan, and airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on NBC. The cast also includes Clive Standen, Thalia Tran, Blue Chapman, Steven Silver and Michael O'Neill.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

Latest News
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Hilariously Lose It 2 Questions Into Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Bicker on TV

"Council of Dads" Sneak Peek: Robin Reveals Scott Is Dead

Captain Sandy Yawn, Below Deck Mediterranean

Below Deck Med's Captain Sandy on How Coronavirus Is Changing the Yachting Industry

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Cast, Captain Glenn

Watch an Exclusive Sneak Peek at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Virtual Reunion!

Lindsay Lohan, Ramy Youssef

Ramy Youssef Was Ghosted By Lindsay Lohan and the Story Is Absolutely Priceless

Haircut Night in America

It's Haircut Night in America—Will Lindsay Lohan Succeed at Doing Her Own Hair?

TAGS/ NBC , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.