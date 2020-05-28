Council of Dads Sneak Peek: Robin Prepares for the Big Holidays as a Widow

by Chris Harnick | Thu., May. 28, 2020 9:00 AM
It's Halloween time on Council of Dads and that means the rest of the fall holidays are upon them. Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) does her best to tackle them, but she feels she can't compare to how well Scott (Tom Everett Scott) handled everything.
In the above exclusive sneak peek, Robin and Sam (guest star David Walton) bond over how their late and ex-spouses handle the costumes with ease…and Sam steps in it. After Robin and Sam both reveal what their children are dressing as for Halloween, Sam asks what Robin's husband is going as.
"Uh, he's dead," she says.
"How does he do that?" Sam asks.
"By being dead. Cancer about six months ago," Robin tells him.
It's Robin's first Halloween without Sam, which then means it's Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Eve. "That's why I'm running so much, stress management," Robin tells him.
"One foot in front of the other," Sam says.
"Yeah, that's the idea," she says.
The Thursday, May 28 episode, "Tradition," also features Oliver (J. August Richards) struggling with Peter's (Kevin Daniels) transgression, Theo (Emjay Anthony) making new friends, but finding they aren't necessarily the best influence on him, and Luly (Michele Weaver) getting news about her adoptive family. In addition to Walton and Daniels, Becky Ann Baker also guest stars.
Based on the book, The Council of Dads by Bruce Feiler, Council of Dads was created by Joan Rater and Tony Phelan, and airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on NBC. The cast also includes Clive Standen, Thalia Tran, Blue Chapman, Steven Silver and Michael O'Neill.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
