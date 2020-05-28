Watch an Exclusive Sneak Peek at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Virtual Reunion!

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion is about to set sail.

Andy Cohen will speak to the Parsifal III crew via video chat on Monday at 8 p.m., and, as he put it, everyone from Captain Glenn Shephard to yachtie couple Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan is making waves.

Luckily, you won't have to wait until after the weekend to get your drama fix. We've got an exclusive sneak peek at the virtual reunion, which will also include crew members quarantined from around the globe: Adam Glick, Jenna MacGillivray, Madison Stalker, Georgia Grobler, Byron Hissey, Parker McCown and Chris Miller.

The clip is jam-packed with heated confrontations and hard-to-answer questions, starting off with one posed to the captain himself. "Glenn, should you have just fired him?" Andy asks, likely referring to Parker, who stepped down as deckhand before the end of the charter season.