Here's What Happened When a Lady Gaga Fan Pranked FedEx

by emily belfiore | Thu., May. 28, 2020 6:01 AM
Looks like FedEx is caught in a bad romance with this Lady Gagafan.
On Wednesday, one Little Monster got a little carried away on Twitter after the "Stupid Love" singer made a special announcement. Sharing pictures of herself driving a Chromatica-themed truck to celebrate the release of her upcoming album, Chromatica, Gaga joked that she was personally delivering copies of the highly anticipated record herself.
"Delivering #Chromatica myself to every retailer around the world…," she said, adding, "in Chromatic time and distance do not exist."
Once the post was sent into the Twittersphere, the fan seized the moment to play a prank on FedEx. Using the picture of Gaga from the A Star is Born actress' original tweet, the fan wrote, "@FedEx @FedExHelp this woman almost hit me while driving down my block delivering packages for you. I wrote her plates down just in time.. it read 'PSSYWGN' please do something immediately."
Not realizing that the Little Monster was referencing Gaga's tweet, they received an actual inquiry from FedEx's official customer service Twitter account in hopes of launching an investigation against the alleged driver.
"Hello, this is Lisa. I'm sorry to hear of this incident," FedEx's response began. "Please DM as much information as possible. Name, address, phone number, email address, truck number, and if it was a FedEx Express, Ground, or Home Delivery truck so that I can report this to the appropriate station."
Almost immediately, fellow fans chimed in to relish in the delivery service's hilarious mistake. "NOW THIS IS WHAT I PAY INTERNET FOR," one Little Monster wrote, followed by another, who said: "Lisa!!!! We love you Lisa!!!" Pretending to be concerned, another fan tweeted, "We would like to help as well. Our Mentor wasn't meant to disturb anyone. She was delivering kindness music."
This prank isn't the only Gaga content that has been making waves on social media lately. On Tuesday, she teamed up with Ariana Grande to celebrate the release of their single "Rain On Me" with a special weather forecast video. Not only did fans love seeing the musical duo collaborate again, but they also got a special cameo from Grande's new boyfriend Dalton Gomez as well. During the video, the 26-year-old real estate agent was spotted off-frame spraying water on the "Into You" singer as she delivered portion of the broadcast.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?