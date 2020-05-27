Terrace House Cancelled After Castmate and Pro Wrestler Hana Kimura Dies

Following the death of Terrace House star Hana Kimura, production of the latest season of the show has been canceled. The actor and professional wrestler died last weekend. She was 22.

Japanese broadcaster Fuji Television announced the cancellation of the Netflix reality show in a statement on Wednesday. "We would like to express our sincere condolences for the death of Hana Kimuar, who appeared on the program," the statement read, per Buzzfeed News. "We have decided to cancel the production."

According to the publication, the late actor died of an apparent suicide, "after months of abuse she reportedly faced online." However, the official cause of her death has not been made public.

Stardom Wrestling confirmed her death on Twitter with a statement on May 22, writing: "Stardom fans, We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time."

When news broke of her death, fans of the Japanese star shared their heartache over the tragic news and also expressed their concern over cryptic messages she was posting to Twitter prior to her death.