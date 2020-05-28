Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Hilariously Lose It 2 Questions Into Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

by Lauren Piester | Thu., May. 28, 2020 9:00 AM
On second thought, Andy Cohen might not have been the best choice of "expert."
Anderson Cooper gets to sit in the hot seat in Thursday's episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, and he's got Andy Cohen as his guest expert. The BFFs are switching places for Andy's turn at bat later on, but first they have to hopefully make it past more than two questions in the first game, which they are struggling to do in our exclusive sneak peek.
The $2000 question is about which state is the only one on the east coast that is in two time zones, and while Anderson seems sure it's Florida at first, Andy does not agree.
For us, a quick Google will tell us that it is, in fact, Florida, which is eventually what Anderson lands on, but it's a roller coaster to get there.
"This would be so bad if we bail on the $2000 question," Andy says.
"I can't believe my expert is talking about bailing at $2000," says Anderson, who thinks he has it narrowed down to Virginia or Florida. Andy suggests the 50/50 lifeline, but Anderson's not about it.
"This is a pathetic conversation!"
There are threats of sabotage, lots of analysis of the Eastern seaboard, and a whole lot of second guessing going on here, and we can only imagine there will be even more of this dynamic this week and next week as they switch places.
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?