You’ll Never Guess Which Bachelorette Star Dean Unglert Tried to Pursue

Before he rode off into the sunset with Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Dean Unglert was interested in pursuing a romance with The Bachelorette Andi Dorfman.

The 29-year-old revealed on the Help! I Suck at Dating podcast that prior to dating his current girlfriend, he slid into the DMs of none other than the former Bachelorette.

Of course, Dean only divulged this information after some poking and prodding on Jared Haibon's behalf. He joked that answering the question is "just asking for me to get in trouble with my girlfriend!"

"I think before I had gone into Paradise for the second time I might've slid into Andi Dorfman's DMs, or maybe I asked Amanda Stanton to introduce me to her," he shared. "I can't remember, I think it's the latter not the former, I don't think I ever actually slid." He added that he definitely had a "crush" on her.

As for whether he asked Nick Viall for permission, Dean said that he "forgot to consider they had ever dated," despite being friends with Nick.