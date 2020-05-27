These 13 House Dresses Are Our New Comfy Summer Uniform

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Sweatsuits are a given for lounging around the house, but an underrated and just as comfy alternative is the house dress. It takes no thought or time to simply pop on a flowy, breathable dress—and it often looks more presentable than that oversize T you've worn to death since college.

So below, shop the house dresses that are our new comfy summer uniform from Anthropologie, Asos and more.