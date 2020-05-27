Hilary Duff and Her Cheaper By the Dozen Co-Stars Just Recreated These Iconic Scenes

Talk about a blast from the past!

Hilary Duff and numerous members of the Cheaper By the Dozen cast are recreating iconic moments from their famous film for a good cause.

While the entire group wasn't able to reunite, they did their best by each donning similar-looking outfits to that of their onscreen characters and striking a pose that matches one of their scenes. The result is a nostalgia-inducing video that was shared by Hilary, Bonnie Hunt, Alyson Stoner and more to their respective social media accounts.

They each captioned the video, "Surprise! From the Baker family to yours. We are all in this together. #wearefamily."

Fans of the franchise began to whisper about a potential reunion when Alyson Stoner, who played Sarah Baker, tweeted, "What if I told you the Bakers have something else cooking for you all next week....?!"

This is the first time that the movie family has teamed up for a project since the sequel to Cheaper By the Dozen came out in 2005.