All the Signs Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Were Headed for a Split

Some good things must come to an end.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have decided to go their separate ways after nearly three years of being together. Fans will know the two have broken up before since sparking romance rumors in 2017.

A source tells E! News why they've decided to call it quits this time around.

"They are technically 'split' but Sofia has been in touch with Scott and has checked in on him in the last couple of days," the insider shares. "There wasn't a fight or anything bad that happened between them, she is just letting him take care of his health right now and she wants to do her own thing."

According to the insider, the 21-year-old star feels that the father-of-three "has a lot on his plate right now."

"[She] thinks it's best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself," the source notes. "She is only looking out for him and his best interest and it was primarily her decision for them to split."