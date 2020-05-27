Do You Have the Energy to Appreciate the Absurdity of Vanessa Hudgens' "Sneakernight"?

"Are you ready? Did you eat? Do you have the energy?"

If you know these questions then you know what night it is: Sneakernight.

Vanessa Hudgens' iconic-to-a-very-specific-subset-of-millennials single off of her second album came out 12 years ago on May 27, 2008 going on to...well, not light up the charts, but it did burn itself into the memory portion of every High School Musical fans' brain.

Nonsensical and commercial, with the video ending up being an Ecko Unlimited commercial, Sneakernight was Baby V's valiant attempt at releasing a bop to define her generation, calling on all of her peers to "put your sneakers on" because they "were going dancin' all night long."

J.R. Rotem, who had worked with Hudgen's BFF Ashley Tisdale, The Cheetah Girls, Paris Hilton and Kevin Federline (Has there ever been a more 2008 listing of famous people?), produced the song, and co-wrote the jazz-pop-R&B hybrid with S. Nymoen and L. Solf.

It would go on to be the only single off of Identified, Hudgens' second album, the one defining relic of the now 31-year-old's last attempt at a career as a pop star.