Jessica Simpson's Workout Selfie Will Have You Asking for Her Leg Routine

All hail Jessica Simpson, queen of getting those steps in.

If your motivation to exercise has been slipping away amid the coronavirus pandemic, look no further than this latest selfie from the 39-year-old mom of three. On Wednesday, the famous fashionista took to social media with a snap of herself post-workout and some encouraging words about getting that workout in.

"Woke up before all 3 kiddos to get my steps in and spend time with me, myself, and I," she captioned the shot of herself donning a matching sports bra and shots. "Move move move for your own mental health."

While some fans needed to know where she bought the exercise set from, others were more focused on her visibly chiseled calves.

"Oh I'm sorry Hi LEGS!!," one comment read. "Damn sis that calf muscle," another quipped.

"Omg please share [your] leg workout!!" one fan asked.