Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Break Up: Look Back at Their Love Story

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are calling it quits after three years together. Relive their romance with our gallery below!
Scott Disick, Birthday Party, Sofia RichieInstagram

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are calling it quits after three years together, E! News confirms.

The news of the end of their relationship comes a day after Scott celebrated his 37th birthday on Tuesday, May 27. Ahead of his birthday, Scott also joined Kourtney Kardashian and their three children on a desert getaway to Amangiri, Utah over Memorial Day weekend. 

"Scott went with Kourtney and the kids to Amangiri to celebrate his birthday and enjoy the holiday weekend," a source told E! News. "He is doing a lot better and is focused on healing." Additionally, the source told us that Sofia and Scott were continuing to figure out their relationship, adding that the two were still "in touch" but "spending time apart for now."

However, according to a second source, it looks like the two are "technically 'split.'" 

The source added that "there wasn't a fight or anything bad that happened between them."

"Sofia thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it's best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself," the source explained. "She is only looking out for him and his best interest and it was primarily her decision for them to split. Sofia has been spending time with her family and has taken majority of her stuff out of Scott's house." 

But it might not be last we'll see of this couple. The source added that "it's very likely they will reconcile." 

photos
Scott Disick Enters Rehab: Revisit His Most Personal Revelations About His Struggles

In recent weeks, sources have also shared with E! News that while the two were definitely "spending time apart for now," they were still keeping in touch and that Sofia wanted nothing more but to make sure the Flip It Like Disick star get the help he needs "before they can be in a healthy relationship." 

Another insider shared with E! News last week that Sofia has been giving Scott "space to figure out his next steps, but has consistently been supporting him." The source added, "Their relationship has been 3 years of ups and downs, but she isn't leaving him to the dust. She's very loyal to Scott."

And while the two haven't been pictured or seen together for some time—the source assured that it was because Scott has been working to preserve his mental health by laying low. "Scott has been in a very vulnerable place this last month and sometimes it is best for their relationship if they have space and do their own thing," the source added. "It's been hard on Sofia to see Scott in a vulnerable state but she is still standing by him."

For now, it looks like Scott is focusing on his mental health and well being. Sources have also shared that he still wishes to enter a treatment facility but is taking his time in finding a "reliable" center.

Scott and Sofia first sparked rumors in the spring of May 2017. 

The Talentless clothing brand founder shares Mason Dash DisickPenelope Scotland Disick and Reign Aston Disick with his former partner, Kourtney. 

To relive Scott and Sofia's romance, scroll through our gallery below! 

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Rolla's
Strike a Pose

The lovebirds get their PDA on while posing in a photo booth at her Rolla's x Sofia Richie Launch Event in L.A.

LRNYC / MEGA
Soho Sweethearts

The cute couple coordinates in black while strolling NYC.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife
B-Day Lady

The couple celebrates Sofia's 21st birthday in Las Vegas. 

BACKGRID
Ciao Bella

Scott and his family go shopping in Portofino

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Italian Holiday

The lovebirds canoodle in Nerano, Italy.

Ciao Pix / BACKGRID
Yachting

Scott and Sofia take the plunge while vacationing in the Amalfi Coast for Kylie Jenner's 22nd birthday.

Instagram
Tub for Two

"Staycation...for now," Sofia posted while lounging with her man.

Instagram
Birthday Boy

Sofia helps Scott celebrate his 36th birthday in May 2019.

Instagram
All in the Family

Scott's ex Kourtney and Kylie Jenner were also at the bash and had some fun in the photobooth.

Presley Ann/Getty Images
Going Strong

Scott and Sofia show up to support ASOS' Life Is Beautiful event at No Name in L.A. in April 2019.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Theatre Box
Valentine's Day

Sweet treats! Scott and Sofia celebrate V-Day 2019 with a date night at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in San Diego.

Instagram / Sofia Richie
Viva Las Vegas

The two hang out at their hotel room during a trip to Sin City.

Denise Truscello/WireImage
So Sweet

The two dine at Sugar Factory Las Vegas days after the start of 2019.

Splash News
Three's Company

The two vacation with Kourtney Kardashian (and her and Scott's three kids) in Cabo San Lucas in December 2018.

Instagram
Desert Duo

The lovebirds head to the Middle East for a Christmas vacation. "My kind of off roading," Richie posted on IG.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Maddox Gallery
Art Scene Stealers

The lovebirds enjoy date night at the VIP opening of the Maddox Gallery LA's "Best of British" exhibit presented by Guillotine Vodka.

Instagram
A Sweet Birthday Message

Sofia shared this sweet snap of herself and Scott in honor of her man's birthday in 2018. She even captioned the pic, "Happy Birthday babe! Thank you for being you. Love you."

Instagram
Three's a Crowd

Sofia joked about "3rd wheeling" during this May 2018 night out with Scott and Dr. Ashkan Ghavami!

Instagram
Taking Their Love to the Skies

Scott and Sofia cozied up while boarding a private plane in March 2018!

Snapchat
Cuddle Buddies

The lovebirds look cozy while on a tropical vacation together.

X17
Frozen Yogurt Date

The two step out for sweet treats in Malibu in March 2018.

X17
Sushi Date

The two leave the Shibuya sushi restaurant in Calabasas.

BACKGRID
Pool Party

The couple got caught getting cozy in the pool during their Mexican vacation.

Sofia Richie/Instagram
We're on a Boat

Sofia posted this photo of her and her beau on a boat in Mexico on Jan. 14.

