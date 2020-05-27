How the Kardashian Family Made Scott Disick’s Birthday Extra Sweet

Scott Disick's extended family knows how to make the birthday boy feel special.
As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated his 37th birthday yesterday, Khloe Kardashian gave fans a preview into how he celebrated. As it turns out, many of the Kardashians came together for an at-home birthday gathering.
In snaps posted on Khloe's Instagram Stories, the youngest family members were able to enjoy a bounce house and inflatables outside in the backyard while others savored dessert from Hansen's Cake.
Some guests like True Thompson even dressed for the part as she wore the new Quarantine Club T-shirt from Scott's Talentless line. "Stay safe! Stay smart!" Khloe wrote on Instagram Stories. "Reminder to keep gatherings small. 10 people maximum. Keep your distance."
Tuesday night's celebration comes after Scott traveled to Utah where he joined Kourtney Kourtney and their kids for a special Memorial Day weekend getaway away from home.
"Scott went with Kourtney and the kids to Amangiri to celebrate his birthday and enjoy the holiday weekend," a source shared with us. "He is doing a lot better and is focused on healing. He's talked with a few therapists who are helping him talk through his struggles and navigate his next moves."
Our insider added, "Kourtney knows how to handle Scott and he is always in a better headspace when he gets to spend time with his kids. She has really been there for him since his rehab exit, and has had a lot of sympathy towards him."
And while trips and small gatherings are cool, many fans couldn't help but notice the thoughtful messages to Scott from Kardashian family members on Instagram.
"Happy Birthday @letthelordbewithyou!!! We have so many memories together. You are such an amazing father, brother and friend," Kim Kardashian shared on Twitter. "Thank you for being such an amazing person to our family. I love you."
Kris Jenner added, "Happy birthday Scott @letthelordbewithyou!!! You are such an amazing father, son, brother, partner, and friend!! Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter to our family! Thank you for your sense of adventure and always being there for all of us. You are amazing and I love you! Mama K xoxo #HappyBirthdayScott."
Fans can catch up on full episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians online here.