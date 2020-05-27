WELCOME!

Elizabeth Banks Teases Bigger Press Your Luck Season 2 With Emotional Rollercoasters

In an exclusive sneak peek, host and executive producer Elizabeth Banks teases what's ahead on Press Your Luck
By Chris Harnick May 27, 2020
Ready to watch folks press their luck on the appropriately titled Press Your Luck? It's back for season two, as is host and executive producer Elizabeth Banks, and she says the game show's prizes are "even bigger" this year.

"The stakes are even bigger," Banks teases in the video above. "We've already had huge winners, but with that comes really low lows too because it's really upsetting when you have a really giant dollar amount up there and you hit that Whammy. That Whammy is just the most depressing thing to happen to anybody."

Banks has an interesting relationship with those animated Whammies, one speaks to her this season.

"It both invigorates me and drives me crazy because I hate seeing the Whammy. On behalf of the contestants, I hate seeing the Whammy. I have no sympathy for the Whammy," Banks says.

While doing her hosting duties, Banks says she goes on a ride with the contestants and gets "really emotional."

"It's just so much fun…it's just a rollercoaster every time we play," Banks says in the exclusive sneak peek.

In the season two premiere, the stakes are high as contestants do their best to avoid the aforementioned Whammy. Chad Aull, Walt Charles and Emily Dowler are the contestants in the Sunday, May 31 episode.

Press Your Luck originally aired for three years on CBS from 1983-1986. A new version titled Whammy! The All-New Press Your Luck aired on GSN from 2002-2003. ABC revived the series in the summer of 2019 with Banks on board as host and executive producer. Get a glimpse of the action in the sneak preview above.

