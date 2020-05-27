WELCOME!

Pretty Little Liars' Sasha Pieterse Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse is pregnant! The actress announced the exciting news on social media on Wednesday.
Sasha Pieterse is pregnant!

The Pretty Little Liars star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she and her husband Hudson Sheaffer are expecting their first child together. According to the couple, they will welcome their baby in October!

Along with a photo of Hudson kissing her baby bump, Sasha wrote to fans, "We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you we will be welcoming a precious little human this October!"

This exciting announcement comes on a very special day for the couple, their second wedding anniversary!

"Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time)," the 24-year-old shared. "Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!"

Sasha also sent a sweet message to her husband in her Instagram post, thanking him for making her a mom.

"@hudsonsheaffer thank you for making me a mom and for always being my unwavering rock and safe place," Sasha wrote. "You bring out the adventurer in me and I feel like my truest self when I'm with you, luckily that's all the time! I love every part of you with every part of me and will continue to love who you are and who you become especially as we enter this brand new chapter."

Sasha added, "Happy Anniversary baby!"

Two years ago, Sasha and Hudson wed in a castle in Ireland.

Congratulations to the couple on the exciting news!

