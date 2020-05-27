Jamie Foxx Defends Jimmy Fallon Amid SNL Blackface Backlash

A fellow star has come to Jimmy Fallon's defense.

This week, the Tonight Show host came under fire online after footage of a 2000 Saturday Night Live skit featuring him in blackface wile impersonating Chris Rock resurfaced.

The backlash was swift as some called for the late-night host to be "canceled" as #JimmyFallonIsOverParty trended on Twitter while others insisted on a public apology and acknowledgement of his actions. While the sketch in question spurred debate over whether it was fair to criticize Fallon in comparison to other stars who had acted similarly in past roles, he ultimately addressed the situation publicly on Tuesday.

"In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this," Fallon tweeted. "I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable."