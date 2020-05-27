Lisa Rinna Shuts Down Critic Who Claims She's "Pimping Out" Her Daughter

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., May. 27, 2020 7:42 AM
Cue Lisa Rinna with the perfect clapback.
Ever the queen of owning it, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wasted no time responding to a social media critic's comment about her treatment of her daughter.
Late Tuesday on Instagram, the TV personality posted a video of of herself with her 21-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, dancing to Madonna's "Who's That Girl" in coordinating semi-sheer knit dresses. One person didn't take kindly to the footage, accusing Rinna of "pimping out" her firstborn. "Pimping out your daughter. Sad," the comment read.
It quickly got Rinna's attention, who quipped back playfully with, "Actually she asked me to do this so she's pimping me out."
When someone else commented with, "You do know they are see-thru? Right?" the star continued to have some fun in the comment section.
"Omg they are?" she sarcastically responded.
Rinna's daughters are certainly not new to the spotlight as the kids of two famous actors.
In recent years, Delilah and 18-year-old younger sister Amelia Gray Hamlin have become recurring figures on the red carpet and even the runway with their well-known mama.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
"I am so grateful I was given you as a mother to guide me through life with all of your crazy charm," Delilah wrote to Rinna on Mother's Day. "I will love you forever and appreciate you always."
"The most beautiful woman I have ever met. I am SO LUCKY to have a mother like you," Amelia echoed in her post. "Words cannot describe how grateful I am to have been raised by such a powerful, strong, self loving person. The support you give me is so special. Thank you for raising me. I wouldn't have wanted anybody else to do it. I love you so much. Best friend, my twin. My rock."
