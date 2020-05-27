EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Gordon Ramsay Encounter a Hippo and Promptly Freak Out in Uncharted

Wed., May. 27, 2020

Gordon Ramsay has faced his fair share of challenges, and even more await in the second season of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, including a hippo. Yes, a hippo.

In the sneak peek clip above, Ramsay is cooking with Zola Nene, and the two become aware of a hippo making its presence very known, threatening their cooking.

"Gordon, I don't want to scare you, but I just want to warn you, that we do have an uninvited guest here today," Chef Zola tells him.

"What do you mean?" he asks.

"If you look behind you, there is a hippo lurking," she tells him.

Yeah, they're in some danger, but they've got a cooking job to complete. They do their best to keep on moving forward, but the threat of a hippo interrupting, well, everything, is still very on Ramsay's mind. The amount of times Ramsay utters some bleeped expletives should give you an indication of how nervous he is by this hippo.

"He's actually coming over. He's not f—king around," Ramsay says over Chef Zola's gasps. This takes place in the second episode of the season.

The new season of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted premieres Sunday, June 7 at 10 p.m. on National Geographic. This season has Ramsay going off the grid in South Africa, the jungles of Guyana, Tasmania's wilderness, Norway, South India, Sumatara and the swamps of Louisiana.

"We're exploring seven new regions this season, each with vastly different culinary customs and history," Ramsay said in a statement. "We get the opportunity to learn from the locals and hear their stories, and that gives us a much deeper experience and understanding of the world around us."

