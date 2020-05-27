Chris Brown Celebrates Daughter Royalty's 6th Birthday With a Surprise Gift

by emily belfiore | Wed., May. 27, 2020 7:14 AM
We have a special birthday in the house!
On Tuesday, Chris Brown showered his daughter Royalty with love to celebrate her 6th birthday, and even surprised the adorable kiddo with a special gift.
Excited to ring in his daughter's big day, the "Forever" singer joined ex Nia Guzman for Royalty's birthday festivities, which included lots of balloons and sweet treats. After helping the girl of the hour blow out the candles on her pink "R" cake and serenading her with "Happy Birthday," Brown unveiled his present, which was a bird cage with two pet birds in it. The sweet moment was captured on video by Guzman, who documented the big surprise on her Instagram Stories.
"Ro Ro asked for birds and she got birds. Oh, my God," she said as she recorded Royalty's shocked expression after receiving her gift. "Ro Ro, we have a zoo. We officially have a zoo, baby. Happy birthday."
To commemorate the milestone b-day, Royalty also had herself a birthday-themed photoshoot, which Brown and Guzman proudly shared on Instagram.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
In it, she can be seen rocking a white dress and a gold birthday crown while holding up the "I Love You" sign with her hand. Showing off her love of fashion, she also posed for a picture sporting a multicolored tulle gown, which featured tons of sequins and bows for added glam.
Making sure Royalty really felt the love, Brown, who is also dad to son Aeko Catori, 6 months, took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute in his little girl's honor. "YOU ARE THE BEST PART OF ME!!!!" the proud dad shared, along with two snaps of him and Royalty together. "DA QUEEN.... WE GOING UP..... I WANT THE WHOLE WORLD TO KNOW! HAPPY BIRTHDAY @missroyaltybrown #ROROBIG6."
For her part, Guzman wrote, "Royalty ... my queen. My world . My Heart . My Life . You are really SIX! You make your family so proud. WE TURNING ALL THE WAY UP!" In another post dedicated to the b-day girl, she added, "God chose me to be this little amazing souls mommy! #BigSix ....I got you!!!" She also wrote, "Nothing in this world could be as beautiful as you. #BigSix."
