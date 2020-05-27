Watch Russell Wilson Troll Ciara for Doing "Whatever It Takes" to Get the Perfect Selfie

Russell Wilson couldn't resist trolling his wife Ciara over her commitment to getting the perfect selfie.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old quarterback posted a video of the 34-year-old singer standing on a chair while trying to find the best lighting for her photo.

"Look what the hell she's doing," the Seattle Seahawks star said. "She over here sitting on this dang chair—a nice expensive chair too, first of all. "And, she out here, pregnant and all, trying to take a photo."

Once she realized her hubby was watching, the "1,2 Step" celeb burst out laughing.

"What in the world you doing?" Wilson then asked her "What are you doing take selfies on a [chair]? What people would do just for a photo—pregnant and all."

Ciara then told him she was "trying to find the light" and that it was "fading." The NFL star then told her she "is the light."

"You know what? Things have gone too far," Wilson quipped.

Still, Ciara seemed to suggest the extra effort was worth it.

"Whatever it takes!!" she wrote in the comments section after Wilson posted the video on Instagram.