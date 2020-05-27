Cristiano Ronaldo’s Longer Hair Is Giving Sports Fans Major Nostalgia

Talk about a major throwback.

On Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo treated fans to a selfie to show off his new hair and served up some major nostalgia in the process. Pensively staring into the camera, the soccer pro, who is known for his shorter slicked back ‘do, can be seen rocking longer strands than usual, letting his wavy locks roam free.

Curious to see how fans would react to his new look, Ronaldo shared the snapshot to Twitter, writing, "Approved?" Almost instantly, his followers pointed out that it reminded them of the hair he used to have back in the day when he was just 18 playing for Manchester United.

"The old Cristiano is back," one fan wrote, sharing a picture of the Portuguese athlete from 2003. Another chimed in, tweeting, "THE OLD RONALDO IS COMING BACK?" Giving the longer strands their seal of approval, another fan wrote, "Approved. You just reminded us of your younger version of United."