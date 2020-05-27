Palace Slams "False" Kate Middleton Report Involving Meghan Markle

Kensington Palace is shutting down a "false" report about Kate Middleton.

On Wednesday, the Palace issued a strong statement regarding the Tatler magazine article, which claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge was feeling "exhausted" after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit.

"This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said Wednesday.

In response, a Tatler spokesperson said, "Tatler's Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources."

"Kensington Palace knew we were running the 'Catherine the Great' cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it," the statement continued. "The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false."

In the report, an alleged friend of Kate's shared, "Kate is furious about the larger workload. Of course she's smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn't want this. She feels exhausted and trapped. She's working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays."

Another "friend" of Kate and Prince William was also quoted in the article while discussing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal exit.