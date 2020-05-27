Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Calls Out Brother Patrick for Not Responding to Her Text

by emily belfiore | Wed., May. 27, 2020 5:06 AM
Note to self: Never leave Katherine Schwarzenegger on read.
On Tuesday, the mom-to-be hilariously trolled her brother Patrick Schwarzenegger for not responding to her text. And, in true big sister fashion, she did it via Instagram.
Seeing that her text remained unanswered but that the 26-year-old had enough time to post a picture of himself and his girlfriend Abby Champion, Katherine took matters into her own hands with a comment.
"I legit just texted these pics to you and have not gotten a response," she wrote, adding a pensive emoji for added sass. Confirming that he got the message, Patrick responded with a pair of crying laughing emojis.
This isn't the first time that Katherine has used social media to call out her famous family. Last month, she poked fun at her mom Maria Shriver after she shared a picture of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt sitting in a convertible together with the caption: "They came to pick me up, but I was strong and I told them I'm staying home."
Joking around, Maria wrote, "I mean, c'mon, do you have to ask?! I'd go as fast as I could! You? #StayHomeStaySafe." Seeing the anchor's caption, Katherine commented, "Omg mom."
Since announcing that she and husband Chris Pratt are expecting their first child together one month ago, the expectant parents have received an outpouring of love from their family and friends. During his visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Arnold Schwarzenegger couldn't help but gush over his future grandchild.
"Yeah, can you believe that? I mean, that is really exciting news that Katherine now, you know be pregnant and have a baby—I don't know when exactly. Sometime this summer," he said. "And, inevitably, I'm really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, she or he, and have some fun."
The Terminator star continued, "I think this is kind of a unique experience. But I was just thinking about the gene pool. I mean, think about this for a second: It is part Kennedy and part—you know, there's three gene pools here. You can do Kennedy, Schwarzenegger and Pratt."
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
"I mean, we can do anything. We can go and solve the Cuban Missile Crisis, we can go and kill Predators with our bare hands and we go and train dinosaurs. I mean, think about this: That is a lot of power here," Arnold added, joking that he hopes the little one doesn't inherit his famous accent. "Worst thing is if this kid ends up, you know, with my accent. That's what we don't want."
Once news broke of Katherine and Chris' little bundle of joy, a source close to the couple told E! News that Maria can't wait to meet her grandchild.
"Maria is especially thrilled with the news and can't wait to be a grandma," the insider shared. "She adores Chris and she knows Katherine will be a natural mom."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?