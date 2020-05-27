Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Calls Out Brother Patrick for Not Responding to Her Text

Note to self: Never leave Katherine Schwarzenegger on read.

On Tuesday, the mom-to-be hilariously trolled her brother Patrick Schwarzenegger for not responding to her text. And, in true big sister fashion, she did it via Instagram.

Seeing that her text remained unanswered but that the 26-year-old had enough time to post a picture of himself and his girlfriend Abby Champion, Katherine took matters into her own hands with a comment.

"I legit just texted these pics to you and have not gotten a response," she wrote, adding a pensive emoji for added sass. Confirming that he got the message, Patrick responded with a pair of crying laughing emojis.

This isn't the first time that Katherine has used social media to call out her famous family. Last month, she poked fun at her mom Maria Shriver after she shared a picture of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt sitting in a convertible together with the caption: "They came to pick me up, but I was strong and I told them I'm staying home."