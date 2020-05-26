Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Speaks Out After Putting Son Bentley on a "Very Strict" Diet for Wrestling

Teen Mom star Maci Bookout is defending herself after viewers suggested she was causing potential harm to her son Bentley.

On Tuesday night's episode, Maci reveals that she has signed up her 11-year-old son for private wrestling lessons as "it's been a great outlet for him" as he copes with family struggles. However, fans fear Maci is taking his new interests too seriously, since she's also enforcing a "strict diet" that she says will help him to "achieve his goal" of making it to regionals.

She tells the pre-teen in one scene that he has "lost [his] mind" after he told her he wants grilled chicken for dinner. "He weighs like 74-75 pounds so he's on a very strict, good, healthy calorie diet," Maci explains. "Lots of water and workouts to actually cut out weight."

According to Bentley, he's trying to eat only 1,000 calories a day.