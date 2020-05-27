Demi Lovato Joins Forces With The Trevor Project to Share Empowering Pride Message

Demi Lovato is using her voice for more than just singing.

The "I Love Me" songstress has a massive platform and she's doing what she can for a good cause. The 27-year-old star is joining forces with The Trevor Project to spread a powerful and inspiring message to the LGBTQ+ community.

On Wednesday, the organization announced it's launching the 2020 Pride campaign: "Pride Everywhere." The campaign is a reminder to all LGBTQ+ people that "Pride isn't going anywhere, because Pride is everywhere."

While this year's Pride events are completely different and unique compared to previous celebrations in June (due to the Coronavirus pandemic), Lovato and The Trevor Project want bring some love and light to the community.

"Pride isn't just about parades, it's about celebrating what makes our LGBTQ community thrive. It's about finding our strength even in times of challenge, sharing our joy even in moments of pain, and creating space to express and celebrate who we are," Amit Paley, CEO and Executive Director of The Trevor Project, said in a statement.