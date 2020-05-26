Billie Eilish Shares Powerful Short Film Addressing People's ''Opinions'' About Her Body

Billie Eilish is letting the public know it's not her "responsibility" what people think of her.

On Tuesday, the 18-year-old shared a short film in which she candidly speaks of the judgement she faces from the public about the way she chooses to dress and how she chooses to flaunt her body.

"Do you know me—really, know me? You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body," she begins the video, as she begins to slowly remove her clothes. "Some people hate what I wear; some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others; some people use it to shame me. But I feel you watching, always."

The "bad guy" singer first shared this short film when she kicked off her Where Do We Go? World Tour earlier this year in March. Now, she's sharing it for the world to see on YouTube.

"Nothing I do goes unseen, so while I feel your stares, your disapproval… or your sighs of relief," the video goes on. "If I lived by them, I'd never be able to move."