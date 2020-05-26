How Legends of Tomorrow Pulled Off Those Epic TV Tributes

Nobody does it like the Legends.

As if this season's earlier unexpected crossover with Supernatural wasn't enough, tonight's episode of Legends of Tomorrow was an absolutely delightful trip through the TV universe, featuring trips to four different TV shows as well as a whole new world for the Legends themselves. And somehow, it was all pulled off by a first-time director, though he's no stranger to the show itself.

Former showrunner and current executive producer Marc Guggenheim took a seat in the director's chair for his first time ever for "The One Where We're Trapped on TV," and it was both a dream and just a little bit of a nightmare at the same time. Not only did he have to adapt to basically five different directing styles (including a full multicam set up), but he also had to deal with some seriously big moments for the show.

Behrad, Gary, and Sara came back to life! Zari 1.0 (the one lost when Crisis on Infinite Earths rewrote the timeline) came back, and Zari split in two so now both Zari 1.0 and Zari 2.0 exist simultaneously! Plus all of reality is at stake, not to mention the concept of free will.