Khloe Kardashian Is Selling Her Calabasas Home for Nearly $19 Million

Khloe Kardashian is ready to begin a new chapter in her life.

E! News has learned that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is selling her Calabasas, Calif. estate for $18,950,000. The home, which sits on nearly two acres of picturesque land overlooking Malibu Canyon, was first purchased by Khloe from Justin Bieber for $7.2 million in 2014. She's since done major renovations on the 10,000-square-foot abode, which was even featured alongside sister Kourtney Kardashian's home in Architectural Digest.

"Khloe is selling her house and moving into a bigger home," a source reveals to E! News. "It's a good opportunity for her to make a nice profit. She spent a lot of time remodeling and it is beautiful and ready to sell. It makes sense for her to move on and move up right now."

As for the perks that come with living like a Kardashian, the prospective buyer can look forward to eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a massive closet that'll suit even the pickiest of fashionistas.