Shorts Sets That Are Sure to Become Your New Summer Go-To

by Carolin Lehmann | Tue., May. 26, 2020 4:47 PM

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Shorts sets are the most comfy option to work from home or lounge around in. You can just throw them on in the morning without having to worry about whether your outfit matches or not. For that reason, we've found the cutest sets below for summer from Alo, Nasty Gal and more.

Shop our favorites at a variety of price points that are sure to become your new summer go-to.

Vapor Camouflage Bra and Short Set

This sports bra and bike shorts set is perfect for getting in a workout. It has a subtle camo print that we love.

$132 Alo
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Slim Racerback Cropped Tank Top and High Waisted Biker Shorts

If you're looking for a bit more coverage up top with your biker shorts, opt for this cropped tank from Beyond Yoga. Both the tank and shorts come in a sweat-wicking fabric.

$66 (tank top) Zappos $68 (shorts) Zappos
Finley Set in Beige Stripe

It doesn't get cuter than this set with ruffle details. It comes with high-waisted shorts and in a subtle striped print.

$70 Princess Polly
Rib-Knit Cami Top and Ruffle Hem Shorts

The ruffles on this summer-ready set are super sweet and its cropped style is super sexy.

$14 SheIn
Avery Set

If you're really ready to get comfy, then you need this oversize set. You can tuck the top into the high-waisted shorts or not—it's up to you.

$46 Princess Polly
Rib-Knit One Shoulder Crop Top and Paperbag Waist Shorts

You'll look chic in this one shoulder top with matching paper-bag waist shorts. We love its fresh blue hue.

$17 SheIn
Vapor Leopard Bra and Short Set

A subtle leopard print adds some fun to this sports bra a biker shorts set. The bra offers light support.

$118 Alo
Melange Frill Detail Short Lounge Set

You can't go wrong wearing this frilly short sleeve set around the house. The top has a cropped fit and flattering V neckline.

$56
$22 Nasty Gal
High-Waist Biker Short and Glitter Bra Set

Bring the disco vibes with this glittery sports bra and biker shorts set. Its sports bra offers light support.

$72 Alo
Local Heroes Relaxed Crop Sweatshirt and Shorts With Contrast Binding in Velvet

Rock the sporty look with this mint cropped sweater and matching shorts. The set has a '90s edge with its relaxed fit.

$87 Asos $72 Asos

Ready to keep shopping? These are the prettiest bralettes that will support you through WFH and these are the best comfy work clothes that still look polished.

