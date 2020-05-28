Michael Strahan's Father's Day Gift Guide Is Fit for a Champion

E! Illustration
by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 28, 2020 4:00 AM
E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Want to feel like a champion on Father's Day? This dad can help!
In between co-hosting Good Morning America, Michael Strahan decided to help us out by sharing some advice on how to wow the dad in your life.
"My best advice to those hoping to impress their dad this Father's Day is to be present. It's about making quality time count. It can be as simple as having a meal together or watching your dad's favorite TV show or movie with him," he shared with E! News exclusively. "If you are unable to be together, a video chat is great too! Sharing in an experience together or connecting is what matters. Quality time with my kids is the most precious thing to me."
And yes, a cool, thoughtful gift certainly wouldn't be a disappointment either. From a pair of oxford shoes or denim jacket from his JCPenney collection to state-of-the-art speakers for your home, Michael's picks can't be ignored in his gift guide below.
For a little pep in your dad's step, consider purchasing one of Michael's shoes that can be worn for work or date night with his leading lady.
Working from home? We may have just found the most comfortable pair of pants. Perfect for a light workout or comfy day indoors, these joggers will impress dad.
Go Giants! Feel comfortable and look sharp as you cheer on the New York football team later this season.
Stay cool and stylish this summer in a tee that features eight fun colors. Instead of a classic black, the high rise shade caught our attention.
For dad's next business meeting or in-person lunch with the boss, we recommend a pair of comfortable yet sophisticated chinos from Michael's line.
Get rich, room-filling sound with Sonos speakers. Plus, you can control it with your voice, the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2 and more.
These boots are made for walking and adventure! Michael's shoe collection is impressive and these boots will make dad the coolest man on the block.
Summer may be coming but dads always need a clean, fit, fresh pair of jeans. Michael's collection has you covered.
Michael loves this system that can help any man before and after he shaves. Plus, the gentle cleanser included in the bundle is perfect as your daily cleanser.
Whether he's running errands, cheering his kids on at the field or going out to dinner, this polo shirt could be the next staple in dad's wardrobe.
Designed to look as good as they sound, these headphones feature beautiful, handcrafted acetate and come with a hand-polished stainless steel charging case to deliver a premium mobile sound tool.
A denim jacket that is machine wash, tumble dry and light weight? Count us in!
Still need another great gift for dad? These $18 sweatpants have rave reviews from Amazon customers.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?