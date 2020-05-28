EXCLUSIVE!

Michael Strahan's Father's Day Gift Guide Is Fit for a Champion

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 28, 2020 4:00 AM

E-Comm: Michael Strahan, Father's Day Gift Guide

E! Illustration

Want to feel like a champion on Father's Day? This dad can help! 

In between co-hosting Good Morning America, Michael Strahan decided to help us out by sharing some advice on how to wow the dad in your life. 

"My best advice to those hoping to impress their dad this Father's Day is to be present. It's about making quality time count. It can be as simple as having a meal together or watching your dad's favorite TV show or movie with him," he shared with E! News exclusively. "If you are unable to be together, a video chat is great too! Sharing in an experience together or connecting is what matters. Quality time with my kids is the most precious thing to me."

And yes, a cool, thoughtful gift certainly wouldn't be a disappointment either. From a pair of oxford shoes or denim jacket from his JCPenney collection to state-of-the-art speakers for your home, Michael's picks can't be ignored in his gift guide below. 

Read

Curtis Stone's Father's Day Gift Guide Deserves a Chef's Kiss

Collection by Michael Strahan Mens Martin Lace-up Oxford Shoes

For a little pep in your dad's step, consider purchasing one of Michael's shoes that can be worn for work or date night with his leading lady. 

E-Comm: Michael Strahan, Father's Day Gift Guide
$100
$63 JCPenney
Msx By Michael Strahan Mens Regular Fit Jogger Pant

Working from home? We may have just found the most comfortable pair of pants. Perfect for a light workout or comfy day indoors, these joggers will impress dad. 

E-Comm: Michael Strahan, Father's Day Gift Guide
$54
$41 JCPenney
New York Giants MSX by Michael Strahan Jersey Mesh Polo

Go Giants! Feel comfortable and look sharp as you cheer on the New York football team later this season. 

E-Comm: Michael Strahan, Father's Day Gift Guide
$65
$49 Fanatics
Msx By Michael Strahan Mens Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Stay cool and stylish this summer in a tee that features eight fun colors. Instead of a classic black, the high rise shade caught our attention. 

E-Comm: Michael Strahan, Father's Day Gift Guide
$26
$20 JCPenney
MSX By Michael Strahan Mens Chino Pant

For dad's next business meeting or in-person lunch with the boss, we recommend a pair of comfortable yet sophisticated chinos from Michael's line. 

E-Comm: Michael Strahan, Father's Day Gift Guide
$60
$45 JCPenney
Sonos Speaker

Get rich, room-filling sound with Sonos speakers. Plus, you can control it with your voice, the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2 and more.

E-Comm: Michael Strahan, Father's Day Gift Guide
$199 Sonos
Collection by Michael Strahan Mens Trevor Flat Heel Lace Up Boots

These boots are made for walking and adventure! Michael's shoe collection is impressive and these boots will make dad the coolest man on the block. 

E-Comm: Michael Strahan, Father's Day Gift Guide
$110
$63 JCPenney
Collection by Michael Strahan Mens Mid Rise Straight Fit Straight Leg Jean

Summer may be coming but dads always need a clean, fit, fresh pair of jeans. Michael's collection has you covered. 

E-Comm: Michael Strahan, Father's Day Gift Guide
$38
$28 JCPenney
J'ai of Beverly Hills Mens Shaving Bundle

Michael loves this system that can help any man before and after he shaves. Plus, the gentle cleanser included in the bundle is perfect as your daily cleanser.

E-Comm: Michael Strahan, Father's Day Gift Guide
$185
$142 J'ai Lone
Msx By Michael Strahan Big and Tall Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirt

Whether he's running errands, cheering his kids on at the field or going out to dinner, this polo shirt could be the next staple in dad's wardrobe. 

E-Comm: Michael Strahan, Fathers Day Gift Guide
$44
$16 JCPenney
Master & Dynamic Headphones

Designed to look as good as they sound, these headphones feature beautiful, handcrafted acetate and come with a hand-polished stainless steel charging case to deliver a premium mobile sound tool. 

E-Comm: Michael Strahan, Father's Day Gift Guide
$199 Master & Dynamic
Collection by Michael Strahan Lightweight Denim Jacket

A denim jacket that is machine wash, tumble dry and light weight? Count us in! 

E-Comm: Michael Strahan, Father's Day Gift Guide
$80
$34 JCPenney

Still need another great gift for dad? These $18 sweatpants have rave reviews from Amazon customers. 

