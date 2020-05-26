Why Winnie Harlow Is Sparking Romance Rumors With This L.A. Lakers Star

It looks like Winnie Harlow is no longer a free agent.

The model first sparked romance rumors with Lakers star Kyle Kuzma back in May, when the beauty posted some one of her first photos with his new and adorable white pup. And since then fans have noticed the that Winnie and Kyle have been leaving a string of flirty comments on each other's Instagrams, with the basketball star calling the model a "B U TEE."

Winnie later returned the compliments when she commented on the 24-year-old's photo, "Who's the model now." Of course,this didn't go unnoticed by their fans.

The speculation then went into overdrive when the potential pair were spotted holding hands on a walk through a Los Angeles neighborhood on May 16.

Now, both TMZ and Page Six are reporting the athlete and beauty are indeed a couple and have been dating during the lockdown.