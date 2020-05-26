Ashley Benson and G-Eazy's Romance Heats Up Over Memorial Day Weekend

The unofficial start to summer may be kicking off on a romantic note.
Over the long Memorial Day weekend, Ashley Benson and G-Eazy were spotted spending some quality time together.
In photos obtained by E! News, the pair headed to Malibu to soak up the sun by the beach. G-Eazy kept things casual in a black button down while Ashley opted for a matching bikini top and sunglasses.
"They looked very happy together," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They went from a rented place in Malibu to his place in the valley. They joked around with each other and looked affectionate."
Our source added, "Once they were in the car, they turned up the music and headed back to his place." As for the ride, it was a sweet Ferrari. Not too shabby for the start of summer.
Just a few weeks ago, romance rumors sparked between the Pretty Little Liars star and musician.
And although both parties are staying quiet on their status, sources recently shed some light into where these two stand.
Rachpoot/P&P/MEGA
"Ashley and G-Eazy aren't dating but are definitely hanging out and having fun right now. It's a good distraction for Ashley," a source shared with E! News. "They connected after working together recently, but have been friends for awhile now and also have a few mutual friends."
Our insider added, "They have bonded over that and really get along. They are both funny and love being chill while sitting at home and laughing for hours. It's definitely nothing serious but they are enjoying time together right now."
And as the romance rumors continue, one person unbothered by the speculation is Ashley's ex Cara Delevingne.
"It's more important now than ever to spread love, not hate," she shared with her followers. "To everyone hating on @AshleyBenson please stop. You don't know the truth, only her and I do and that's exactly how it should be."
So, what's to come this summer? Stay tuned!