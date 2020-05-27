Peloton's Top Trainers Share Their Favorite Six Workout Moves to do at Home

by Sarah Grossbart & Holly Passalaqua | Wed., May. 27, 2020 9:00 AM
Consider trying a new spin on a beloved workout.
While Peloton is pretty much synonymous with at-home indoor cycling workout everyone that you know on social media is doing, the brand isn't afraid to venture outside their wheelhouse. Though their bikes with live and on-demand rides are, indeed, what gets Kate Hudson, Sofia Vergara and more than a million other subscribers to work up a sweat (along with their signature tread sessions), the app option allows users to expand their workout horizons.
Among the thousands of classes on offer: strength training, yoga, running, stretching and bootcamp options.
New York City-based instructor Jess King prescribes sampling a bit of everything on the menu, if you're the variety is the spice of life type. "From dancing, HIIT workouts, stretching, strength training, running, biking—switch it up if you're someone that likes variety," she suggests, "or pick one thing and get stronger at it."
So, basically, you do you—the type of advice we always love to hear.
And while it can easy to lean into the idea that if you're not dripping with sweat and gasping for air, you didn't do enough, tread instructor Andy Speer reinforces that you don't have to go hard AF to see results. "Most of your workouts, especially when you're inside and sedentary more than usual, should focus on movement rather than intensity. Think six or seven out of 10," he advises. Then, "pick one to three workouts each week where you really get after it—go for the eight or nine out of 10 on intensity. Consistency over intensity."
Thankfully, on this Wellness Wednesday, he and two other Peloton trainers are here to detail that first step in your journey to becoming a regular (at-home) gymgoer. Each have agreed to share their two favorite moves with E! News. So pump up the jams (they recommend 3 Doors Down's "Kryptonite" and Sofi Tukker's "Purple Hat"), then your muscles with these all-over sculptors.
Peloton
One of NYC-based instructor Jess King's go-tos, this move starts with an old classic. Starting either in a full high-plank position (above) or with knees on the ground, inhale and lower your body almost to the ground, arms out at 45 degrees. Then push up back to the high plank.
Peloton
Next, take your right hand and tap your left shoulder. Replace on the ground. Then, repeat the push-up, tapping the left hand to the right shoulder. Do three sets of 8 to 12 reps.
Peloton
King's other upper body toner can either be performed on hands and knees (above) or, for an added challenge, with one hand placed on the opposite elbow or behind your back. No matter your choice, keep your hips and shoulders level, with 90-degree bends at your shoulders, hips and knees. Lock out your elbows, sink your heart to the ground and squeeze your shoulder blades around your spine to touch behind you.
Article continues below
Peloton
On the exhale, press into your hands and push the shoulder blades away from each other, getting your chest as far away from the floor as possible, keeping the hips neutral and still as possible. Retract and protract the shoulder blades. If you're doing the move on hands and knees, do three sets of 8 to 12 reps. Going for the one-arm challenge? Aim for 3 to 5 quality reps.
Peloton
Take a breath before trying master instructor Ross Rayburn's moves. Actually, the yoga and meditation pro recommends taking three. "Stand powerfully with steady legs and lifted chest and take three deep grounding breaths," he recommends, inhaling through the nose and exhaling through the mouth. His Bicep Boat stretches the hamstrings, strengthens your core and, duh, works those biceps. Sit on the floor with knees bent up toward your chest, reach arms around the outer thighs to grab your inner thighs, then rock back and balance on sit bones with legs in the air, knees still bent. Keep the head and chest lifted, spread toes and engage lower legs toward the midline of your body as if you were squeezing a yoga block with your shins. Pull inner thighs and hamstrings apart without moving the knees and straighten your legs while keeping inner thighs widening (above). Hold for five breaths.
Peloton
From there, move to this pose that strengthens your neck and shoulders while working your lower abs and legs. Lie down with feet a few inches off of the ground, the sides of your big toes touching, toes spread, hands clasped behind the head. With resistance in the hands and keeping the chin in neutral position, press head back into the hands, imagining it being pushed back in a jet airplane. (Hence, the aeronautic-sounding name.) Squeeze your legs together toward the midline of your body and keep toes spread. Maintain a strong core and hold for five breaths. Continue to move from the Bicep Boat to G-Force Abs for 3 to 5 reps.
Article continues below
Peloton
As the name would suggest, this pose stretches everything from your hips, abs, biceps, triceps, quads, hamstrings and upper back. Step into lunge pose with right foot forward, left knee bent onto the floor and twist to the right. Hold the inside of your left foot with your right hand and place your left arm on the ground with karate chop shape in the arm and hand. Engage legs by isometrically pulling front foot back and back knee forward. Keeping everything tight, lunge and twist deeper and hold for five breaths. Repeat on the other side.
Peloton
Tread instructor Andy Speer's complementary moves target the lower body while building athleticism and coordination. For the first, start in a split lunge stance, with your front left foot flat and just the ball of your back right foot on the ground. Lower your body until your back knee is two to four inches from the floor (above). Your legs should make almost 90-degree angles at the knee joints.
Peloton
Push back to a standing split stance (above) and move your arms like you are running with each rep. Make sure to keep abs tight so your lower back doesn't arch too much. Do three to five sets of 10 to 15 reps, then switch legs and repeat.
Article continues below
Peloton
Make like you're a sprinter at the start of the race: get into a staggered stance with the right foot in front, left hand on the floor, right arm up behind you (above).
Peloton
Then, in one motion, instructs the New York-based pro, push through your right foot, swing your left leg through and jump off the floor (above). Land softly and bring yourself immediately back to the start position. (If jumping isn't for you, simple push up into the single-leg balance and hold.) Do three to five sets of 10 to 15 reps, then switch legs and repeat.
