David Beckham Trolls Victoria Beckham Over Her White Teeth in Rare Smiling Photo

by emily belfiore | Tue., May. 26, 2020 11:00 AM

Stop right now!

On Tuesday, David Beckham couldn't help but tease his wife Victoria Beckham over her cameo in their son Cruz Beckham's Instagram post.

Donning matching white robes, the Spice Girls alum and the 15-year-old can be seen posing for a mirror selfie and flashing the camera a pair of big smiles, which is a big deal for Victoria, who rarely shows off her pearly whites in pictures. So much so, that Cruz captioned the mother-son snap: "Apparently my mum does smile."

Surprised by the fashion designer's expression, David trolled her in the comments with an epic Friends reference. "How white are mums @victoriabeckham teeth ? it's Ross from friends." Fans of the ‘90s sitcom know that the soccer pro was referring to the episode where Ross (David Schwimmer) had his teeth whitened ahead of an important date, but of course, ended up with a blinding white smile after a hilarious mishap.

This isn't the first time that Victoria has given fans a peek at her fun side. Back in November, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder dusted off her Posh Spice moves for a TikTok video with her son Romeo Beckham. Together, the duo had a dance-off to the Spice Girls' hit "Spice Up Your Life," which Victoria later revealed was the 17-year-old's clever way of racking up more followers on the popular social media platform.

"He came home other day and he said, ‘You know, Mum, I've just joined TikTok. Will you do a dance with me?' And I was like, ‘Yeah, what should we dance to?' And he said, ‘The Spice Girls,'" she recalled during her visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And then he took my phone, he posted it on my Instagram and he said, ‘That'll get my numbers up.' He used me!"

Another way that Victoria has showed off her sense of humor is through her signature foot pointe pose, which she can't believe has become a social media phenomenon.

"Do you know the great thing about Instagram, I mean, people will tag me in pictures of, literally, their cats doing, their dogs doing it, their babies doing it," she told Ellen DeGeneres. "It's very entertaining. And keep them coming because I see all of them. It's hilarious."

