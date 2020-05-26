TikTok Stars Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler Arrested for Drug Offenses During Road Trip

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., May. 26, 2020 10:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Bryce Hall, Jaden Hossler

Instagram

Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler have been arrested.

The TikTok stars and members of the Sway House, who were embarking on a road trip across the country together, have now found themselves in trouble with the law. On Monday, both Bryce and Jaden were arrested in Lee County, Texas.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirms to E! News that Bryce was arrested on May 25 for possession of marijuana greater than 2oz, less than 4oz. While Jaden was arrested on the same day for possession of controlled substances 4 grams less than 400 grams. 

The office also tells E! News that Jaden was just released on bond and Bryce will be released on bond momentarily.

Footage of the TikTok stars' alleged arrest has also been posted online by fellow social media users. Bryce and Jaden, who have millions of followers on TikTok, have been sharing updates from their road trip. It was just yesterday that Bryce posted videos from Texas on TikTok.

Photos

TikTok Stars to Follow

On May 20, Bryce announced the cross country trip in a message to fans on Twitter.

"the sway boyz might do a whole road trip all the way across country in the next few days... where should we stop," Bryce tweeted.

In response to criticism for the trip amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Bryce responded, "most states lifted quarantine, the boys are driving across country staying out of contact from everyone... it's not that deep."

E! News has reached out to Bryce and Jaden's reps for comment. Bryce's rep is not commenting and we have not heard back from Jaden's rep.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Harry Styles, Stevie Nicks, 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

A Look at Harry Styles' Special Bond With Stevie Nicks

Kirby Jenner

Would Kirby Jenner Ever Date Kendall's Supermodel BFFs?

5 Celebrity Posts That Made Us Go "Ouch"

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively Has the Best Response to Fan's Underwear Photo of Ryan Reynolds

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham

David Beckham Trolls Victoria Beckham Over Her White Teeth in Rare Smiling Photo

See Jason Derulo's Shocking "Spider-Man" Transformation

Stargirl

Stargirl Speaks: Brec Bassinger on Suiting Up, Playing a Hero and Honoring a Legacy

TAGS/ Arrests , Legal , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.