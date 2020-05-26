Paul Walker's Daughter Reflects on Her "Happy Place" With Heartwarming Throwback Photo

Paul Walker's memory lives on in his only child.

Nearly seven years since the Fast & Furious star's untimely death in a car crash, his now-21-year-old daughter continues to cherish precious memories with her late father.

On Memorial Day, Meadow Walker shared a sweet throwback photo of herself as a child laughing with her famous dad. She fittingly captioned the shot, "happy place."

Fans can sadly recall when the shocking news of Paul's passing broke back in 2013. At the time, he had been a passenger in a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, driven by his friend Roger Rodas, who also died in the crash. As for the cause of the fatal accident, it was later determined to be unsafe speed.