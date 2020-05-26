Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She Really Feels About Postponing Her and Alex Rodriguez's Wedding

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about postponing her wedding.

During her virtual visit to TODAY on Tuesday, the "Jenny From The Block" singer shared how she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez came to the "disappointing" decision to postpone their upcoming summer nuptials in the wake of the pandemic and if a new plan had been set in motion yet.

"Nobody knows because, really, there's no planning right now," she told host Hoda Kotb. "You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out, and it's disappointing on one level."

Lopez also revealed that she had cleared out time to enjoy being a newlywed, adding, "You know, after the Super Bowl and after World of Dance, after we finished filming it, I planned to take time off, which is what we're doing kind of right now. But at the same time, you know, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year. But everything's kind of on hold right now."