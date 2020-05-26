Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down Hater Who Claimed She Was Balding

Don't mess with Chrissy Teigen.

The Chrissy's Court star has no time for trolls on social media, which is why she quickly shut down a hater who left a critical comment on her recent photo. Over the weekend, Teigen took to Instagram to post a throwback picture of herself from Miami Swim Week in 2011.

"the hell is this hair," Teigen captioned the post, referencing her runway look.

Teigen later returned to Instagram to post another picture of herself, this time a topless photo with scrambled eggs covering her chest.

"It's been 3 memorial days since this was removed from Instagram," captioned the social media snap.

In response to the photo, one Instagram user took the time to note that Teigen's hair appeared different.

"Awe your hair grew in! I very much did not enjoy your photo from yesterday with balding hair on runway," the commenter wrote. "Much better! Congratulations and thank you."