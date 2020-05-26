Drake Bell Transforming Into "Totally Kyle" Is Peak Nostalgia for Nickelodeon Fans

by emily belfiore | Tue., May. 26, 2020 6:04 AM
This is totally epic!
Drake Bell served up some major nostalgia with a Totally Kyle-inspired TikTok. Putting his spin on the viral "Wipe It Down" Challenge, where users unveil a new look as they pretend to clean a mirror, the Nickelodeon alum channeled his The Amanda Show alter-ego and nearly broke the Internet in the process.
Starting off in a plain white t-shirt with his hair slicked back, Bell began to wipe down his bathroom mirror as the song "Wipe It Down" played. As he continued with his chores, he transformed into the beloved 2000s character, sporting a tie-dye t-shirt and a long wavy blonde wig. Stunned by what had happened, Bell cautiously looked down at the rag he was using to clean the mirror and exited the frame.
This isn't the first time that the Drake and Josh star has paid homage to his Nickelodeon days. Earlier this month, he got decked out in his Totally Kyle finest for another hilarious TikTok video.
In it, he watched an old episode of the sketch dressed as the character, giving fans a surprise at the end. He also revisited his Drake and Josh character for a similar video, and even schooled fans on the correct lyrics for the show's theme song in another.
Always a fan of embracing his Nickelodeon past, Bell has treated fans to several nostalgia moments over the years. Back in 2018, he decided to visit the Drake and Josh house during a fun-filled outing. Instead, he found that the Encino, Calif. house had been torn down, and documented the moment on Twitter. "What's up everybody. I came to check out the Drake and Josh house and it is gone," he said. "All that remains is this mailbox."
TikTok
In March 2019, the Yours, Mine & Ours star revealed that he and his Drake and Josh co-star Josh Peck were working on something together that will delight fans. Unable to fully divulge what the upcoming project will entail, Bell told E! News, "Well, not exactly Drake and Josh, but Josh and I have been talking. He's come up with some cool ideas. And, yeah, I can't really go into exactly what we're doing, but it's going to be really cool and exciting. I'm really excited to do it."
He continued, "Everywhere we go we get, ‘When's the reboot? When's the reboot? When are you guys coming back?' Neither of us want to do a reboot. It had to be something cool, it has to be something creative, so, no, honestly I never thought that we would be coming back…I think we've come up with something that's a little bit more creative and a little more exciting."
