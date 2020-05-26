Yolanda Hadid Says She's "Very Much in Love" With Boyfriend Joseph Jingoli in Rare Relationship Update

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 26, 2020 5:05 AM
Yolanda Hadid is "very much in love" with her boyfriend Joseph Jingoli.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumna opened up about her 15-month relationship in a new video for Bravo's The Daily Dish.
"What has connected us is probably horses and the farm life," she said. "You know, we live 10 miles apart, so, kind of perfect."
Hadid and Jingoli started dating in 2019. A source told E! News the Bravolebrity and the CEO were "set up by mutual friends."
While Hadid told The Daily Dish she didn't want to talk too much about her private life, the 56-year-old star has given fans a few peeks at her relationship on Instagram. For instance, she posted a picture of Jingoli celebrating her birthday last January and shared a sweet snapshot of the duo cuddling on the porch last December.
Hadid was previously married to David Foster; however, the two split in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2017. He is now married to Katharine McPhee. Before her relationship with Foster, Hadid was married to Mohamed Hadid. They divorced in 2000.
Hadid certainly has a lot of love in her life. She is also the proud mother of three children: Gigi Hadid, 25; Bella Hadid, 23 and Anwar Hadid, 20. It looks like the happy family is growing, too. The eldest of the supermodel siblings is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik.
"Of course we are so excited. I am excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently," the Making A Model With Yolanda Hadid host told RTL Boulevard. "But this is the beauty of life; one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."
In addition to dishing on her love life, Hadid looked back at her days on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While she said "all of her relationships have changed" since moving to the East Coast, she suggested she still stays in touch with Erika Girardi (a.k.a Erika Jayne).
"There were days that I had a great time with all the girls, obviously, and I had my difficulties with some women that I don't want to rehash. We've moved way beyond that," she said. "But Erika and I, we check in once in a while. And yeah, life goes on. It's different when you live in a different city, obviously."
She also touched on her health, noting she's feeling "95 percent recovered and symptom-free" from Lyme disease.
To watch her full interview, click here.
(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).
