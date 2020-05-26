Rebel Wilson Reveals Her Weight Loss Goal in Motivational Message

by emily belfiore | Tue., May. 26, 2020 4:51 AM
In need of a little encouragement? Rebel Wilson is here to help.
On Sunday, the Pitch Perfect star opened up about her fitness goals on Instagram, revealing her goal weight and giving followers a motivational message to continue working towards their ambitions.
"Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it," she shared, along with a picture of herself striking a pose while donning a matching blue loungewear set. "Try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress...but good things are coming your way."
Rebel continued, "What are your goals this year? I'll be honest with you guys - with my 'Year of Health' mission I'm trying to get to 75kg's and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there's constant set backs - but I'm working hard x"
Back in January, the Isn't It Romantic star showed off her progress on social media in a post with her trainer Jono Castano. Since then, she's been serving up some major fitness inspiration as she continues to reach her goals.
"Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called 'The Year of Health' - so I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had," Rebel wrote on Instagram at the time. "But I'm going to do it! Who's with me in making some positive changes this year?"
Speaking with E! News, Jono broke down the Cats star's new workout regimen and shared that Rebel "has been putting in the yards 7 days a week."
"A typical week will look like this—Day 1: HIIT and mobility, Day 2: weights and resistance, Day 3: HIIT, Day 4: HIIT, Day 5: HIIT and weights, Day 6: rest period, Day 7: HIIT. We focus on plenty of HIIT circuits, but at the same time, focusing on technique and tempo," he said of her weekly fitness plan, adding, "Results come through consistency."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?