Revisit Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Whirlwind Romance 2 Years After Their First Date

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are celebrating their anniversary!

That's right, it's been two years since the celebs went out on their first date. For the occasion, Jonas and Chopra went to a game at Dodger's Stadium, where they took their first official photo together. Over the holiday weekend, the superstar singer and the talented actress took to social media to mark the special date.

"2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness," Chopra wrote alongside the sweet snap with Jonas. "I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here's to many more date nights..."

Jonas commented on Chopra's photo, "Best two years of my life. I love you."

The Jonas Brothers star also took to his Instagram to pay tribute to his wife.

"This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing," Jonas wrote alongside an adorable photo with Chopra. "I love you babe. Happy two years."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding Weekend

Chopra commented on her husband's post, "I love you jaan.. best decision of my life."

As fans might recall, Chopra and Jonas first sparked romance rumors in 2017, when they walked the red carpet together at the 2017 Met Gala. However, it wasn't until the following year that the duo officially started dating.

In July 2018, after two months of dating, Chopra and Jonas got engaged. It was reported at the time that Jonas had shut down the Tiffany & Co. store in London to look at diamond engagement rings for Chopra. And, by the end of 2018, Jonas and Chopra were husband and wife!

So, in celebration of their anniversary, let's take a look back at Jonas and Chopra's whirlwind romance!

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Met Gala 2017

Kevin Tachman/Vogue/REX/Shutterstock

Spark the Rumors

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra first sparked rumors of a romance back at the 2017 Met Gala, where they walked the red carpet together.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

PapCulture / BACKGRID

It's On

Between attending a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game and the Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show together, this pair inadvertently confirmed their romance with all their public outings.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Instagram

She Said Yes!

In July 2018, Nick proposed to Priyanka after two months of dating. In fact, the "Jealous" singer shut down the Tiffany & Co. store in London to check out diamond engagement rings just weeks before.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, marriage ceremony

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

They Do!

The famous newlyweds, who tied the knot in two ceremonies in India, kept the celebrations going with a glamorous reception at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi, India. 

 

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade

Look of Love

While celebrating their wedding reception in Mumbai, India, the Bollywood actress and Nick posed for beautiful photos.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Fanatic

When the Jonas Brothers reunited and took part in the Happiness Begins tour, Priyanka was one of the band's biggest supporters. In fact, she was spotted dancing and singing at multiple shows.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Love at First Sight

While celebrating the 2019 Oscars, Nick and Priyanka stepped out for the Vanity Fair Oscars after party—the same event where they first met in 2017. "I put my drink down," Nick recalled to Vogue when spotting his wife on that special night. "Get on one knee—this is in front of a bunch of people—and I say, ‘You're real. Where have you been all my life?' Like, loud."

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, 2019 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Double Trouble

In 2017, the famous pair attended the larger-than-life Met Gala with Ralph Lauren. Fast-forward to 2019 and the pair attended as newlyweds!

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Christmas

Instagram

Doing Life Together

When celebrating Christmas as husband and wife, the couple incorporated traditions from both of their families.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Red Carpet Royalty

This award season, pop culture fans are keeping their eyes open for this Hollywood couple who never disappoint in the fashion department.

