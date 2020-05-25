Riverdale's Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Break Up Again Less Than a Year After Reconciliation

It's over for Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart.

The 27-year-old actor and the 23-year-old actress have broken up, according to People and Page Six citing sources.

This wasn't the first time the Riverdale couple had sparked split speculation. As fans will recall, rumors started spreading that the dynamic duo had called it quits last summer. However, the Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper stars set the record straight upon the release of their W Magazine cover story, telling fans, "Don't believe everything you read on the internet, kids." Sprouse also fired back at "baseless accusations" linking him to Kaia Gerber in April. At the time, a source told E! News the celebrities were social distancing separately but were "still together."

"Their relationship is always up and down," the insider said at the time, "but they do talk every day and care very much about one another."

Reports of Sprouse and Reinhart's romance first spread in July 2017. Still, they didn't make their first red carpet appearance together until the 2018 Met Gala.

Over the years, the co-stars have continued to play coy about the status of their relationship.

"We're not fighting with the idea that people group us together, but we are paired up a lot," Reinhart told W Magazine last May. "We're acknowledging that we're in a relationship, but it's a small part of who we are as people. We want our own separate identities."