Tom Brady Has the Best Reaction After He Rips His Pants During Charity Golf Tournament

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., May. 25, 2020 9:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Good one, Tom Brady

After the quarterback ripped his pants during The Match: Champions for Charity golf tournament, the NFL star took to social media to laugh off the whole incident. 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player retweeted a photo of himself bending over to pick up the ball and giving fans a look at the split in his pants.

"Pants wanted in on social distancing I guess…" he jokingly wrote on Twitter. 

He also noted he'd wear his Under Armour Golf pants next time and included the hashtag #LessonLearned.

Brady wasn't the only celebrity to take the green. Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson also played a few rounds. The athletes paired off into teams with Woods and Manning facing off against Mickelson and Brady at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla. Woods and Manning ended up taking home the trophy and it looks like everyone had a good time. The athletes also couldn't resist poking a little fun at each other.

"I would have loved to have had this tournament in a place where they don't like Tom very much, Indianapolis, Denver, Boston after he just betrayed them and broke their hearts," the retired Denver Broncos pro said, taking a jab at Brady's recent decision to leave the New England Patriots.

Photos

Celebs Giving Back Throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic

In the end, the celebrities raised more than $20 million for coronavirus relief efforts.

"What a job by Peyton," Woods tweeted after the victory. "Thanks for helping me beat @PhilMickelson this time around. @TomBrady showed up too. What a fun day for an even better cause!"

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lorena Bobbitt, 1994

What You Didn't Know About the Still Shocking Story of John and Lorena Bobbitt

E-Comm: How to Host a Virtual Wine Tasting With Celeb-Favorite Wines, Kourtney Kardashian, Karlie Kloss, Shay Mitchell

How to Host a Virtual Wine Tasting With Celeb-Favorite Wines

Taylor Swift, City of Lover Concert

Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced She Just Outplayed Scooter Braun With This Cryptic Cover

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, David

Selfies, Surprises and Sadness on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, Jesse

Jesse Witnesses the Coronavirus' Impact in 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined

Fergie

Happy National Wine Day! Check Out These 10 Celebrities Who Have Their Own Delicious Lines

Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi

Watch Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi Read James and The Giant Peach For Coronavirus Relief

TAGS/ Tom Brady , Sports , Peyton Manning , Tiger Woods , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.