Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner's Hairstylist Gives Us the Best Tips for Effortless Hair At-Home

According to celebrity hairstylist Irinel de León, now is the perfect time to lay off the heat and excessive hair products in order to let your natural hair shine.

"It's important that people understand that we're in the generation it's like product, product, product," she tells E! News in a recent interview. "You know like this product for this, use that product for that—but a lot of people don't realize that an excessive use of products leads to tons of build-up on not only your scalp, but the rest of your strands which can clog the pores of your hair and affect your curl pattern, your wave pattern and the overall texture of your hair."

The mastermind behind your fave celeb hairstyles including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashain, Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Chrissy Teigenand Karlie Kloss is now giving us her tips and tricks for the best hair glow-up.

In an interview with E! News, the New York City native and current Ouidad brand ambassador also gave us the 411 on how to achieve an effortless hairstyle at-home, the different methods and habits you can choose to implement into your daily hair routine in order to get it looking positively radiant and of course, her tricks to how she styles the hair of all our favorite celebrities.

Read our interview with the stylist below!