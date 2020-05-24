Khloe Kardashian Reveals Who Her "Hero" Is During Personal Chat With Sister Kim Kardashian

Bible! Family over everything.

It's no secret that one of the most prolific and provocative reality TV families such as the Kar-Jenner clan value family first and foremost. And this weekend, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are getting personal in honor of Kim's latest SKIMS Cozy Collection launching this upcoming week.

In footage shot over FaceTime by Ruth Hogben, Kim gets personal with sister Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian has a cheeky chat with Stephanie Sheperd, Kylie Jennercalls up her bestie Anastasia Karanikolaou and Malika and Khadijah Haqq call each other up for some sisterly chatter.

"I was thinking, there are a few things, I don't know about you," Kim asks Khloe in the short clip.

"Like what?" the Good American founder asks.

"What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?" responds Kim. "Is it cookies and cream?"

But ice cream flavors aside, the KKW Beauty founder then asks Khloe, "Who is a hero of yours?"